houston livestock show and rodeo

Carnival takes shape ahead of RodeoHouston 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The carnival fairgrounds of RodeoHouston are taking shape!

On Monday, SkyEye flew over NRG Park as the familiar amusement rides were being placed in the spaces between stadium and the Astrodome.

The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is already boasting more than 80 rides for cowboys and cowgirls to hop on.

There are returning rides coming back to the fairgrounds, including the trademark carousel, grand wheel and sling shot. The "New York New York" ride is making its debut this year.

RELATED: What's new this year at the RodeoHouston? Check it out!
EMBED More News Videos

An interactive aviary and a brand new ride? Here are the top 5 new attractions coming to the rodeo this year.



Other rides include Cliff Hanger, Crazy Coaster, and one simply called "OMG." A full list of rides can be found at the RodeoHouston website.

Rodeo fans can anticipate other new elements of the 19-day event. There will also be a new day for visitors who are sensory-sensitive on March 5.

As always, the 82nd RodeoHouston parade kicks off the festivities this Saturday at 10 a.m.

ABC13 will have full coverage of the parade, streaming live on ABC13.com and on our ABC13 news app.

READY TO RODEO? CHECK OUT THE STORIES BELOW!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeoamusement riderodeo houstoncarnival
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Looking back at the Rodeo Parade's early days
Pasadena art student becomes Rodeo Grand Champion
Going to the rodeo? Here's what's new this year
What's new this year at the RodeoHouston? Check it out!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Texans' Bill O'Brien giving up play-calling duties
Big rig flips on its side on East Freeway
Get ready to bundle up! Big changes in store tonight
Yankee backs Astros: Gerrit Cole says Houston 'played fair'
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
Krispy Kreme starting delivery service on Leap Day
Show More
Teen who fled after 5-year-old sister was shot turns himself in
What it takes to be hired as a new NASA astronaut
Driver shot in face brings dying passenger to LBJ Hospital
MAC Cosmetics releasing another Selena makeup collection
Man hit on I-45 Gulf Fwy was trying to cross freeway, police say
More TOP STORIES News