Fruity Pebbles Shrimp on a Stick



Feeling hungry? Rodeo Houston is underway now, and you better bring an appetite.One of our favorite parts of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the carnival food, and lucky for you, Eyewitness News is taking the guesswork out of what you should eat.We tried many of those classic carnival favorites and some more contemporary treats, and have managed to draw the list of dozens of items down to a list of 12 best HLSR eats.During our trip to the RodeoHouston carnival, there were four delicious dishes that took our taste buds for a ride.Theis a little old school, but this snack is as big as your forearm! Like all great corn dogs, the rodeo's jumbo wiener is dipped in a tasty batter and deep fried, offering the right ratio of crunch and meaty goodness with every bite.Meantime, we fell in love with the. It's a new variation on a carnival classic, but instead of butter, you're getting a punch of cheesy-peppery flavor right to the kisser. This may have been our favorite item sold at the carnival this year.Not in the mood for corn? Grab an order of, and we know you'll be over the moon. Beefy chili and nacho cheese collide over a bed of the biggest, curliest potato twists you'll likely ever see.Finally, rounding out our fantastic four flavors is the. You bite into these tennis ball-sized beauties expecting that classic Oreo crunch. But instead, you get a scrumdidlyumptious wave of soft dough, softened chocolate cookie crumbs and that memorable Oreo creme.If Heaven had a flavor, this would be it.While there are dozens and dozens of possible snacks and meals out at the carnival, these eight really hit the spot: