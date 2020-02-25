This 105-year-old Houston business has hats that are a work of art!

HOUSTON -- "It's like molding clay." Each hat is a work of art at The Hat Store in Houston, Texas.

The family business was started in 1915 as the American Hat Company and is part of Houston's history.

The coolest part is that all of the hats are formed using steam!

If you want to check out the designs and create a custom hat of your own, go to The Hat Store's website or Instagram page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessrodeo fashionsocietyrodeo houstonfashionclothingmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen who fled after 5-year-old sister was shot turns himself in
Astros 'played fair and square' last 2 seasons, Gerrit Cole says
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
Driver shot in face brings dying passenger to LBJ Hospital
Here's when freezing weather returns to Houston
MAC Cosmetics releasing another Selena makeup collection
Man hit on I-45 Gulf Fwy was trying to cross freeway, police say
Show More
CA transit station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
See the pitch that hit Jose Altuve during spring training debut
Free pancakes offered at IHOP for a good cause
Houston Rodeo Trail Riders: Everything you need to know
3 things to know to protect your info from hackers
More TOP STORIES News