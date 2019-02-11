SOCIETY

Texas lawmaker introduces bill requiring name and photo be added to Lone Star card to fight fraud

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas lawmaker has filed a bill he says is designed to help fight Lone Star card fraud.

A Texas lawmaker has authored a bill that would require photographs and names on Lone Star cards to help fight fraud.

Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) filed HB 1250 on Jan. 31.

The bill requires that the name and photograph of the recipient or other authorized person must be on the front of the card.

The card also must show the words "Fraud Hotline" followed by the hotline's phone number and the website where recipients can report fraud.

The Department of Public Safety will be required to provide the recipients' photographs to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Under the bill, there would be exemptions to the photograph rule if the recipient or authorized person is:

- 65 years of age or older
- under the age of 19
-blind
-disabled
-a victim of domestic violence
-homeless
-issued the benefits card at a field, regional or other local commission office
-DPS doesn't provide a photograph of the recipient or authorized person

If the proposed bill is signed into law, it would take effect Sept. 1, 2019.

You can read the full bill here.

Texas Health and Human Services administers food and cash benefits through the Lone Star Card, which is used as a debit card.

READ MORE PROPOSED BILLS THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION IN TEXAS:

Texas state rep. proposes bill to close gun show loophole
Rep. Crenshaw proposes bill to withhold pay from Congress, President during government shutdown
Texas representative proposes bill to raise minimum wage to $15/hr
Lawmaker proposes bill allowing Texans to buy liquor on Sundays
Multiple bills aim to expand medical marijuana in Texas
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfood stampslegislation
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Aliens? Strange light spotted in Sugar Land sky
THE 60: Gigantic goldfish or childhood pet? See this huge catch
Little League team helps woman who lost home in fire
Legendary house at MFAH can be your Valentine's date spot
More Society
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News