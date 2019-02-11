A Texas lawmaker has authored a bill that would require photographs and names on Lone Star cards to help fight fraud.Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) filed HB 1250 on Jan. 31.The bill requires that the name and photograph of the recipient or other authorized person must be on the front of the card.The card also must show the words "Fraud Hotline" followed by the hotline's phone number and the website where recipients can report fraud.The Department of Public Safety will be required to provide the recipients' photographs to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.Under the bill, there would be exemptions to the photograph rule if the recipient or authorized person is:- 65 years of age or older- under the age of 19-blind-disabled-a victim of domestic violence-homeless-issued the benefits card at a field, regional or other local commission office-DPS doesn't provide a photograph of the recipient or authorized personIf the proposed bill is signed into law, it would take effect Sept. 1, 2019.Texas Health and Human Services administers food and cash benefits through the Lone Star Card, which is used as a debit card.