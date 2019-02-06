Multiple bills aim to expand medical marijuana in Texas

Four proposed bills seek to expand the legalization of medical marijuana in Texas.Currently, the only marijuana legalization law in Texas is the Texas Compassionate Use Act. In 2015, it legalized the sale of a specific kind of low-THC cannabis oil for epilepsy patients whose symptoms have not responded to federally approved medication.Prospective patients must live in Texas, visit one of 17 state-approved doctors and get approved by a second doctor. There are five doctors in Harris County.Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, has filed House Bill 122, which would also legalize medical marijuana.Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, have proposed House Bill 209/Senate Bill 90. The bills would create a comprehensive medical marijuana program in Texas. They would allow Texans with certain debilitating medical conditions to grow their own marijuana plants for personal use and would also create a licensing process for dispensaries and testing facilities.Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, has proposed House Bill 551. It would allow Texans who can currently use low-THC medical cannabis under the state's Compassionate Use Act to possess marijuana concentrate.Here are some other proposed bills people are talking about on the state and national level: