'Give me the money, bro': 3 men wanted in smoke shop robbery on East Freeway, Houston police say

Houston police just released surveillance video of the alleged armed robbery back in June. The suspects are said to be around 15 to 18 years old.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three wanted suspects were caught on surveillance video for an alleged robbery at a smoke shop in east Houston back in June.

Houston police just released video of the robbery that took place in the 12800 block of East Freeway.

The men pulled out handguns and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

In the video, you can hear one of the suspects yelling, "Give me the money, bro."

The suspects took the money from the register, as well as merchandise from the store before leaving.

The only suspect description police were able to provide is that all three are Black men ranging from 15 to 18 years old.

If you know any information regarding this robbery, you are urged contact CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.