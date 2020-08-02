coronavirus help

Lowe's to give $55 million in grants to small businesses during COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get some help soon.

Home improvement chain Lowe's is giving away $55 million in grants.

Many small businesses were forced to shut down during the pandemic, and some are at risk of not reopening.

$15M available for Houston small businesses struggling through COVID-19 pandemic

With the help of a nonprofit called Local Initiatives Support Corporation, $33 million will go toward women and minority-owned businesses. The remainder will support those in rural communities.

The nonprofit will provide guidance on navigating the plethora of private and public resources already available to small businesses.

Applications are due on Monday. You can apply on the nonprofit's website.

