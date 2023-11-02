The Houston Police Department needs help searching for a man armed with a sledgehammer caught on video pepper-spraying a store clerk during a robbery.

Man armed with sledgehammer caught on video attacking store clerk during robbery on W. Little York

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense video shows the moments a man with a sledgehammer broke a glass window before pepper-spraying a store clerk near Houston's Acres Homes area.

The Houston Police Department is searching for the accused robber who walked into the convenience store off West Little York and Carver Road on Oct. 4 at about 4 a.m.

Authorities said the suspect entered the store armed with a small sledgehammer and demanded the clerk unlock the area where the cash registers were.

The suspect then started to hit the glass with the hammer until a small portion of the glass broke. Surveillance video shared by police shows the suspect then pepper-spraying the clerk, unlocking the door, and stealing money from the cash register.

HPD said the suspect took off. He's described as a Black man wearing a red shirt, black pants, and white and black sandals.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows the number of robberies in this area is up by nearly 20 compared to last year's numbers.

In 2022, 78 robberies were reported in the Highland Gardens, Highland Heights, and North Plaza areas, home to an estimated 20,000 people. In the last 12 months, 96 have been reported.

If you have any information related to this investigation, authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

