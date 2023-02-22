A man armed with an axe wanted for stealing jewelry from a pawn shop robbed another pawn shop a day after, Houston police say. We have surveillance video of it al, but this time he had help from two others.

Pawn shop robbery suspect armed with axe connected to another jewelry theft, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted thief armed with an axe was caught on surveillance video stealing jewelry from another pawn shop. This time, police said it happened in Acres Homes, and a total of three suspects are being sought in this robbery.

This second robbery happened back on Feb. 8 in the 2100 block of West Little York, according to Houston police. The day before, the armed thief robbed a pawn shop on Griggs in a similar manner.

Video shows one of the men keeping watch at the door while the other two men walk up to a display case with an axe.

The armed man smashed the display case and both reached in and threw several pieces of jewelry into a bag, police said.

All three suspects then took off in a white Ford F-250 truck.

Police described the suspect armed with the axe as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 35. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored hoodie and gray pants.

The suspect who helped him take the jewelry is also a Black man who police say was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

The suspect who remained at the door was wearing all black.

If you know any information related to this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.