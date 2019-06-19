Skeletal remains of missing Houston man found by dog

Update 1: on 6/13 @HCSOTexas investigated a scene at 11800 Ferndell where human skeletal remains were found. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences positively identified the remains as Luis Rangel h/m 22 yoa.#HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 19, 2019

Update 2: Rangel was last seen during the early morning hours of Sat, 5/18 on Jensen Dr. Rangel had been reported missing to Houston Police. His car was found after being burned & abandoned on Lee Rd. Anyone w/info is urged to please call @HCSOTexas 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU pic.twitter.com/sstHAs3LiK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A northeast Houston family now has answers in the disappearance of their 22-year-old son, whose car was found burned out in May.Skeletal remains found by a homeowner's dog in northeast Harris County last Thursday are that of Luis Rangel, according to the sheriff's office.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Tuesday night that deputies have no suspects and Rangel's killer is still on the streets.Rangel was reported missing on May 18 after he called his mother to say he was coming home, but never made it.When he didn't show up for work the next day, Rangel's cousin called police.On May 19, his Nissan Altima was found on Lee Road in the Greenspoint area.Houston police said the inside of the vehicle had been set on fire, leaving no trace of Rangel or what might have happened to him.Last Thursday, a homeowner called authorities after human bones were discovered by a dog on Ferndell Street at Furay Road.Sheriff Gonzalez said forensic investigators identified the remains as belonging to Rangel.Rangel was last seen on Jensen Drive near Tidwell Road on May 18.Gonzalez urged anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip at