Human remains found in NE Harris County after dog brings skull to owner, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas personnel are at 11815 Ferndell Street @ Furay Rd. Some bones have been discovered at the location. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is enroute to determine if the bones are human. I’m headed to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/LEM26judwV — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 13, 2019

Update on Ferndell: According to personnel from Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the bones found are human. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 13, 2019

An investigation is underway in the discovery of human bones in northeast Harris County.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed the remains found are indeed human.The remains were discovered Thursday afternoon at the 11800 block of Ferndell Street at Furay Road.During an interview, Gonzalez said a homeowner found what appeared to be a human skull after their dog brought it back home.It was not immediately known whose remains were found, but Gonzalez said authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and continue to search for additional evidence.