Human remains found in NE Harris County after dog brings skull to owner, sheriff says

By
An investigation is underway in the discovery of human bones in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed the remains found are indeed human.

The remains were discovered Thursday afternoon at the 11800 block of Ferndell Street at Furay Road.

During an interview, Gonzalez said a homeowner found what appeared to be a human skull after their dog brought it back home.

It was not immediately known whose remains were found, but Gonzalez said authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and continue to search for additional evidence.





