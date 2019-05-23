Houston man missing as burned out Nissan found by police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A northeast Houston family is asking the public for help finding their 22-year-old son, whose car was found by police burned on the inside.

Luis Rangel was reported missing May 17, and was last seen near Jensen Drive and Tidwell Road late that night. He had called his mother to say he was coming home, but never made it.

"He's a very good kid," said family friend Andrea Reyes. "He comes home every night, he's a hard worker, he graduated. He's the only child this couple has and we're very concerned because, he's not a problematic child or anything like that."

When Rangel didn't show up to work as scheduled the following day, his cousin began calling authorities.

Police found his Nissan Altima on May 19 at 16498 Saybrook St. in Greenspoint, near 1-69 and Greens Road.

Arson investigators visited the home of Rangel's family Wednesday to gather more information.

Investigators told ABC13 Eyewitness News they are looking for surveillance video and any other clues from those who may have been with Rangel.

Family members say they hope Houston Police will jump start the investigation, and are hoping anyone who may have seen Rangel reaches out to authorities.

"The more time passes, it's very important for them to get involved as soon as possible," said Reyes. "The sooner the better. The longer it takes, the more information can be missed or lost."

Relatives said they are also planning to contact Texas EquuSearch.

