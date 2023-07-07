Memorial Villages police said crews are working to repair a large sinkhole near Fondren and Woodway, just south of Piney Point Village.

Expect traffic delays as crews repair 8-foot-wide sinkhole near Fondren, Memorial Villages PD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to fix an 8-foot-wide sinkhole in the Memorial Villages area on Friday.

The Memorial Villages Police Department said the repairs were taking place near Fondren and Woodway, just south of Piney Point Village.

Police said the road closure is causing a traffic backup and to avoid the area if you can.

It's unknown if the sinkhole is weather-related.

An ABC13 crew is headed to the scene to find out more information.

