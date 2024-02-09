WATCH LIVE

HISD bus falls into 8-foot-wide sinkhole in southeast Houston, officials say

Saturday, February 10, 2024
Water leak that resulted in 8-foot-wide sinkhole surfaced along Sims Drive and Swallow Street in southeast Houston, officials say
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water leak that resulted in a massive sinkhole surfaced along a street in southeast Houston on Friday morning, according to Houston Public Works.

Public works crews reportedly arrived at the scene to fix the sinkhole that collapsed near the intersection of Sims Drive and Swallow Street.

Additionally, an HISD bus carrying students to school fell partly into the 8-foot-wide pit.

The HISD director of transportation told ABC13 that there were no injuries reported and the bus was promptly pulled out with no visible damage.

