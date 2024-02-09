HISD bus falls into 8-foot-wide sinkhole in southeast Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water leak that resulted in a massive sinkhole surfaced along a street in southeast Houston on Friday morning, according to Houston Public Works.

Public works crews reportedly arrived at the scene to fix the sinkhole that collapsed near the intersection of Sims Drive and Swallow Street.

Additionally, an HISD bus carrying students to school fell partly into the 8-foot-wide pit.

The HISD director of transportation told ABC13 that there were no injuries reported and the bus was promptly pulled out with no visible damage.

