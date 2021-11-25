missing person

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson last seen Nov. 24

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man out of Dickinson, Texas last seen Nov. 24.

The alert was issued for 78-year-old Dan Oakes, who was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the 5500 block of Thistle Drive.

Oakes is described as a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 122 pounds. Oakes was last seen wearing a "Retired Navy" hat, a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

According to authorities, Oakes has scars on both of his arms.

Oakes was last seen driving a 2013 beige-colored Toyota Corolla with license plate CCJ5928.

Anyone with information regarding Oakes' whereabouts is urged to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700.
