Gunshot fired at man during robbery in SW Houston narrowly misses him, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was violently robbed in his own apartment complex came close to getting shot by one of the suspects, according to police.It happened on Aug. 22 at around 9:40 p.m. at 10500 Beechnut St. in southwest Houston.Police said two suspects walked up to the man and held him at gunpoint as they tried to rob him. The man complied and gave the suspects his wallet and cell phone.According to investigators, at one point, one of the suspects hit the victim in the head with the gun while the other punched him in the face.As the suspects got away, one of them fired several rounds at the victim and nearly shot him. Police said the rounds "narrowly" missed him.Investigators released surveillance video on Wednesday, though the actual robbery wasn't captured on video.The footage featured in the video above caught the two suspects walking through the complex moments before this all unfolded. Hit play to get a closer look.The first suspect, who was armed with the gun, is being described as a white man standing at about 5 feet 5 inches. He was seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, according to police. The second suspect is being described as a 5-foot-10-inch Black man who was also seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contactInformation leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.You must contactdirectly to remain anonymous and be considered for the cash payment.You can start by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online tip ator through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.