armed robbery

Gunshot fired at man during robbery in SW Houston narrowly misses him, police say

Investigators released surveillance video of the moments leading up to the robbery on Wednesday
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Caught on video: 2 men rob tenant at apartment complex on Beechnut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was violently robbed in his own apartment complex came close to getting shot by one of the suspects, according to police.

It happened on Aug. 22 at around 9:40 p.m. at 10500 Beechnut St. in southwest Houston.

Police said two suspects walked up to the man and held him at gunpoint as they tried to rob him. The man complied and gave the suspects his wallet and cell phone.

According to investigators, at one point, one of the suspects hit the victim in the head with the gun while the other punched him in the face.

As the suspects got away, one of them fired several rounds at the victim and nearly shot him. Police said the rounds "narrowly" missed him.

Investigators released surveillance video on Wednesday, though the actual robbery wasn't captured on video.

The footage featured in the video above caught the two suspects walking through the complex moments before this all unfolded. Hit play to get a closer look.

The first suspect, who was armed with the gun, is being described as a white man standing at about 5 feet 5 inches. He was seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, according to police. The second suspect is being described as a 5-foot-10-inch Black man who was also seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

You must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and be considered for the cash payment.

You can start by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

READ ALSO: Exclusive video shows frightening moments Sugar Land mom gets robbed: 'My baby's in there!'
EMBED More News Videos

It's terrifying to watch. You can hear her screaming for help after the two men get away with some of her belongings. Now, police need your help tracking them down.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimecaught on taperobberycaught on videocrime stopperssuspect imagescrime preventioninvestigationcaught on camerasurveillance videoarmed robberyinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station
Loved ones remember mom of 3 killed during home invasion
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News