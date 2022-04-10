deadly shooting

Man shot and killed by passenger riding in the same car on South Post Oak, police say

Passenger killed, another hurt in shooting police say erupted in car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument inside a car Saturday night led to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.

Police said it happened at about 11 p.m. when there were three people inside a car driving down South Post Oak and 610.

At some point, police said the front and backseat passengers got into an argument and shots were fired.

"It was entirely within the car. It was the passengers, there was an argument between them that lead to the shooting," said Cmdr. Isaac Duplechain with the Houston Police Department.

A woman who was driving was not hurt.

Police said they are speaking with her to learn more about what led up to the shooting. Officers also said they recovered several weapons.
