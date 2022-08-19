Police looking at surveillance video to get answers on what led to deadly shooting in N. Houston

Police are looking through surveillance video to figure out what exactly led up to the deadly shooting on Berry Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are going through surveillance video to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store in north Houston.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Berry Road and McGallion.

Police said the 26-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect in the parking lot. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the neck and took off in a white truck.

Officers are also speaking with potential witnesses.