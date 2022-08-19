Police looking at surveillance video to get answers on what led to deadly shooting in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are going through surveillance video to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store in north Houston.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Berry Road and McGallion.
Police said the 26-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect in the parking lot. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the neck and took off in a white truck.
Officers are also speaking with potential witnesses.