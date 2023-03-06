Further investigation revealed that there were two other suspects in the suspect's car who also tried robbing another victim nearby. The three men remain on the loose.

Suspects wanted for stealing lawn equipment in Atascocita, Harris County Pct. 4 deputies say

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man robbed of his lawn equipment tried getting his belongings back, only to get shot by the suspect, who deputies say is still on the loose.

Investigators said the robbery happened Monday in the 18800 block of Barry Lane and Atascocita Road.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black man in black clothes and glasses.

Deputies said he was last seen driving toward Will Clayton Parkway in a gray Nissan Altima with paper plates.

Further investigation revealed two other suspects in the getaway car tried to rob another victim nearby.