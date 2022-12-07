Homicide investigation underway behind a Hobby Airport parking garage

Early on, there are no apparent ties to the airport other than proximity.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation got underway Wednesday afternoon just feet away from Hobby Airport but out of sight of any travelers or passers-by.

SkyEye flew over an apartment complex in the 8900 block of Broadway Street, which is just off Airport Boulevard, where multiple Houston Police Department patrol vehicles and a Houston Fire Department engine were parked. A multi-level, long-term structure was also captured towering over what appeared to be an active crime scene.

A search of the area also showed that a gated fence separates the complex from Broadway.

Police confirmed that at least one person was dead at that address as a result of a shooting. One person was also detained.

It's not immediately known what led to the apparent homicide.

The scene is at the southern edge of an area designated by the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker as "Fairlawn, Garden Villas, Glenbrook Valley, and Santa Rosa."

The Safety Tracker shows nine record homicides in that area over the last 12 months.

