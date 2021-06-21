Former Sheldon ISD teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old student

Katrina Maxwell, 32, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child.
According to court documents obtained by ABC13 on Monday, Maxwell was brought in on June 8 for an administrative meeting when she admitted to having sex with the student twice in the backseat of her car.
A witness who was in the room during the meeting said Maxwell claimed she loved the 16-year-old boy, according to court documents.
Maxwell also told administrators she believed she "was a good teacher" and that now, she would be known as "the teacher that f***** her student."
The boy was interviewed by authorities shortly after, according to court documents.
Investigators said he reported knowing Maxwell since October 2020 and said a relationship began around March 2021.
Court documents state the student confirmed he had a sexual relationship with Maxwell over spring break.
The teen also said Maxwell picked him up from his aunt's house once, took him to a hotel nearby and had sexual intercourse for the first time, investigators said.
Sheldon ISD has since released the following statement:
"Once district administration was notified of an inappropriate relationship between former Sheldon ISD teacher Mrs. Katrina Maxwell and a Sheldon ISD high school student, the teacher was immediately removed from the school campus, and the district notified law enforcement as well as Child Protective Services (CPS). The district has conducted a thorough investigation and upon completion, we found these reports to be substantiated. All findings have been turned over to law enforcement, and the district expected charges to be brought forth. Sheldon ISD strongly encouraged the Harris County District Attorney's office to take the appropriate action by accepting the charges and making an arrest. Based on our investigative process, this teacher has been terminated and is no longer employed in Sheldon ISD.
The district's first concern is always the safety of our students while providing a safe and secure place for students to learn. Sheldon ISD is deeply saddened that this occurred, and we are committed to continued cooperation with law enforcement to ensure Mrs. Maxwell is prosecuted to the fullest extent."
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
