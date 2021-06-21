Former Sheldon ISD teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old student

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Sheldon ISD teacher is being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.Katrina Maxwell, 32, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child.According to court documents obtained by ABC13 on Monday, Maxwell was brought in on June 8 for an administrative meeting when she admitted to having sex with the student twice in the backseat of her car.A witness who was in the room during the meeting said Maxwell claimed she loved the 16-year-old boy, according to court documents.Maxwell also told administrators she believed she "was a good teacher" and that now, she would be known as "the teacher that f***** her student."The boy was interviewed by authorities shortly after, according to court documents.Investigators said he reported knowing Maxwell since October 2020 and said a relationship began around March 2021.Court documents state the student confirmed he had a sexual relationship with Maxwell over spring break.The teen also said Maxwell picked him up from his aunt's house once, took him to a hotel nearby and had sexual intercourse for the first time, investigators said.