Former Texas A&M soccer teammates pitch seafood business, Fish Fixe, on ABC's Shark Tank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- So many of us have a fish story, but few of those tales start on a grass field in landlocked College Station, Texas.
Emily Castro and Melissa Harrington met while playing soccer for Texas A&M in the mid 2000s.
"The sisterhood came from Aggie soccer," Emily said.
They're now the co-founders of Fish Fixe, a delivery service based in Houston with the goal of taking the guesswork out of buying, prepping and cooking fish.
"We deliver perfectly portioned seafood to your house in beautiful packaging that has thaw prep and cooking Instructions on it," said Harrington.
During a visit to Harrington's home in Sugar Land, ABC13 learned she is the queen of the kitchen while Castro is the boss of branding. Together, they have a company that's serving up some serious health benefits.
"It was so clear we had a solution to something that other people needed," Harrington said.
"Eighty percent of Americans are not eating enough seafood," Emily said. "That's only two servings per week."
On Friday, nearly four years after the company's launch in 2017, Fish Fixe will be showcased alongside other entrepreneurs on ABC's Shark Tank.
They got on the show thanks to a bit of fishy business by Harrington.
"She did it behind my back," Castro said.
Harrington admitted she applied online without telling Castro.
But Castro wasn't mad. There were bigger fish to fry, like making their business bigger and better.
"From recycled packaging to more content for recipes for cooking instructions," Melissa said. "We're going to get better, which means our customers are going to be more successful."
Leave it up to a couple of soccer players to keep chasing goals as this fish story embarks on a new chapter.
"We've been calling this new year Fish Fixe 2.0," Castro said. "The next year's got so many amazing things that are going to make us so much better."
