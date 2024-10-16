This season will be Mark Cuban's last on the hit series

"Shark Tank" season 16 will bring new deals, new Sharks and some big changes. Watch Fridays at 8p|7c on ABC.

'Shark Tank' Season 16: Big deals, new Sharks and a big goodbye "Shark Tank" season 16 will bring new deals, new Sharks and some big changes. Watch Fridays at 8p|7c on ABC.

'Shark Tank' Season 16: Big deals, new Sharks and a big goodbye "Shark Tank" season 16 will bring new deals, new Sharks and some big changes. Watch Fridays at 8p|7c on ABC.

'Shark Tank' Season 16: Big deals, new Sharks and a big goodbye "Shark Tank" season 16 will bring new deals, new Sharks and some big changes. Watch Fridays at 8p|7c on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- It's that time of year! "Shark Tank" is back for season 16 and the OG Sharks, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavic, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary, are ready to make some deals.

"We're getting the younger ones. We're getting people who grew up watching 'Shark Tank' or doing great pitches. There's innovation alive and well in America," Herjavic told On The Red Carpet.

"The number one export of America is the American dream. And we're ambassadors for that. That's what we do," O'Leary added.

"More people are getting deals. They're asking for smaller amounts of money, the smaller businesses that really need help, and they're leaving the tank with deals," said Corcoran.

This season, the Sharks welcome several new guest Sharks, including Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima and venture capitalist and limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons, Rashaun Williams. Williams will appear on the season premiere episode.

They'll also welcome KIND Bar creator Daniel Lubetzky as a full-time Shark. But as the school gains one Shark, they're losing another. Mark Cuban announced that this season will be his last.

"It's been 15 years for me. You know. You know, we shoot in June, we shoot in September. Plus, all dealing with the companies, I just want spend more time with my family. I love it, the show's great. What we've been able to do for all the companies we've invested in is great," Cuban said.

Daymond John said "best friend" Cuban hasn't seen the last of him.

"We promised that if we ever made it out of here, if we ever got an exit, personally or business wise, that we would split it. So I'm his best friend, so I'm going to see him a lot. I think he just got 3.5 billion. So I'm really happy for him, for us. I'm really happy for us."

Mark Cuban, hide your bank PIN number!

Season 16 of "Shark Tank" premieres Friday at 8pm EST / 7pm CST on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.