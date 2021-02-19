business

17-year-old 'sauce boss' to appear on ABC's Shark Tank

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old CEO from Missouri City will pitch her popular business, Sienna Sauce, on ABC's Shark Tank tonight.

Tyla-Simone Crayton first created her own wing-style sauce when she was just eight years old. By the time she was 14, she had started selling it, naming it Sienna Sauce after the Missouri City community where she lives.

"I would wake up Sunday mornings, hand bottle the sauce, package it and then sell it to my local community," said Tyla-Simone. "Once I got enough money from that, we were able to do to a professional manufacturer and get my sauce manufactured."

Sienna Sauce is available in three flavors: tangy, lemon pepper, and spicy. The sauces are available in over 70 stores across the country, including five H-E-B stores in the Houston area.

On tonight's episode of Shark Tank, Tyla-Simone and her mom, Monique, who serves as president of Sienna Sauce, will face five sharks: Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and special guest Kendra Scott. You can watch Shark Tank at 7pm on ABC13 to see what happens!
