Shark Tank-funded restaurant has the sweet & savory waffles of your dreams!

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a serious sugar rush!
Whether you prefer your waffles sweet or savory, Press Waffle in The Woodlands might just be the best waffle you've ever had.
Brothers Bryan and Caleb Lewis first started Press Waffle as a food truck in 2016. The spot instantly became known for its thick, liege waffles, made with brioche style dough rather than batter. In 2017, the brothers opened their first permanent storefront.
After the brothers pitched their business on ABC's Shark Tank in 2019, they received a $300,000 investment from shark Barbara Corcoran in exchange for a 15% stake in the company. Since then, Press Waffle has expanded to seven locations across the country.
Combos include The Cristo, a waffle sandwich stuffed with black forest ham, smoked turkey, white American cheese and berry jam; The Elvis, made with bananas, peanut butter, honey and bacon crumbles; and The House, topped with strawberries, cookie butter, Nutella and whipped cream.
To check out the menu, visit presswaffleco.com.
