Star athlete's murder in Baytown 1 of 3 homicides since the start of 2023, police department says

Baytown Police sharing new surveillance footage hoping the public will help lead them to whoever murdered a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD teen outside his home.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Baytown Police Department is sharing new surveillance footage hoping the public will help lead them to whoever murdered a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD teen outside his home.

Shane Hamilton was shot outside the apartment complex in the 3400 block of Shady Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Jan 10.

Shown in the surveillance footage appears to be a dark, colored Chevrolet Silverado Truck, entering and leaving the apartment complex around the time of the murder.

Officials also are looking for a person of interest, 19-year-old Kayleb Garfield.

Hamilton's murder is one of three homicides in Baytown in 2023, according to Baytown Police. This is compared to five homicides in 2022, and we are just a few weeks into the new year.

Aggravated assaults have increased annually over the last five years, according to data from Baytown PD.

In 2018 there were 153 aggravated assaults, and in 2022, there were 249, which is more than 60%.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baytown Police at (281)- 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers and stay anonymous at (281)-427- 8477.

