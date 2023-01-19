Baytown police release photos of person of interest, vehicle in connection to 16-year-old's death

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete, who police say was gunned down and the suspect is still at large.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown police need help looking for a person of interest and a vehicle in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete who was shot and killed in front of his home last week.

The victim's parents identified him to ABC13 as Shane Hamilton. They said he was a basketball and football player at Robert E. Lee High School and had just celebrated his 16th birthday.

Baytown police said they were called to the Park at Sorrento Apartments in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive on Jan. 10 at 9:15 p.m. First responders tried performing life-saving measures on the teen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities released pictures of what appears to be a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado truck that was seen entering and leaving the apartment complex at the time of the killing.

Police said they're also looking for Kayleb Garfield, who was identified as a person of interest in the case.

Hamilton's mother said he was at another school's game when he ran into "enemies." She believes they followed him back home and shot him as he walked from his friend's apartment, who lives in the same complex.

The parents said they heard the gunfire and then Hamilton slamming into their front door.

In a statement, Baytown Chief of Police John Stringer wrote in part:

It is a tragedy any time a young life is cut short, especially under violent circumstances. The Baytown Police Department has been very clear that anyone who will visit violence on residents and visitors of Baytown will be identified, arrested, and brought to justice."

Goose Creek CISD issued the following statement to ABC13:

"Goose Creek CISD is saddened by the death of one of our Robert E. Lee High School students. The incident occurred off campus last night, January 10, 2023. We are actively trying to gain accurate information, and an investigation by the Baytown Police Department is ongoing. It is difficult for everyone to understand and deal with such a tragedy, so we will have grief counselors available today and in the future for our students and staff. Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time."

Police ask if you have seen Garfield or know his whereabouts, to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).