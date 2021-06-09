Sketch released of man who sexually assaulted victim in bathroom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities with Crime Stoppers are looking for help to find a man they say sexually assaulted someone in a bathroom in southwest Houston.The crime happened at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 11. Authorities say the attack took place in the 7500 block of Fondren, which is the listed address for Houston Baptist Unversity.During the incident, the suspect pushed a 33-year-old woman into a bathroom stall at the location and sexually assaulted her, according to Houston police. The suspect took off on foot in an unknown direction of travel.Crime Stoppers released a sketch of the man wanted in the attack. He is described as a Black male in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 10 inches, with a thin build. The man has a distinctive neck tattoo that continues down into the neckline of his shirt.Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is possible in connection with the case.