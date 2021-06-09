sex assault

Sketch released of man who sexually assaulted victim in bathroom

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sketch released of man who sexually assaulted victim in bathroom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities with Crime Stoppers are looking for help to find a man they say sexually assaulted someone in a bathroom in southwest Houston.

The crime happened at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 11. Authorities say the attack took place in the 7500 block of Fondren, which is the listed address for Houston Baptist Unversity.

During the incident, the suspect pushed a 33-year-old woman into a bathroom stall at the location and sexually assaulted her, according to Houston police. The suspect took off on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers released a sketch of the man wanted in the attack. He is described as a Black male in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 10 inches, with a thin build. The man has a distinctive neck tattoo that continues down into the neckline of his shirt.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is possible in connection with the case.



Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsex assaultsketchsex crimecrimestopperscrime stopperssexual assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ASSAULT
Man wanted for sexually assaulting jogger at Memorial Park, HPD says
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
Passengers do nothing as woman is raped on train, police say
Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News