More than 255K customers without power amid severe storms pushing into Houston area, tracker shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 255,000 customers are without power as strong storms are pushing into the Houston area.

As of 9:31 p.m., CenterPoint's outage tracker shows there are about 275,987 customers affected. The tracker shows the majority of the outages are being reported in areas just north and northwest of Houston.

As a result of the storms, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday, with damaging winds up to 75 mph being the biggest threat.

The watch includes Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Liberty, Madison, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington counties in southeast Texas.

