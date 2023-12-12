HPD sergeant relieved of duty for DWI after being arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department sergeant was relieved of duty after being arrested on a DWI charge on Saturday.

Sgt. Kevin Tabora was booked into the Harris County Jail, according to police.

Police added that Tabora was sworn in as an officer in December 2011 and assigned to the Downtown Patrol division.

Tabora was relieved of duty awaiting an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division.

Court documents show Tabora was released from jail on a $100 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 15.