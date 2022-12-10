Security guard hospitalized after being shot at southwest Houston game room, police say

A security guard was shot during a disturbance at a game room in southwest Houston along Hiram Clarke and Town Plaza, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard is recovering after being shot at a southwest Houston game room, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday at a business on Hiram Clarke and Town Plaza Drive.

Detectives with the Houston Police Department said the security guard who works at the establishment was shot twice during a disturbance with the suspect(s).

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police believe the security guard was unarmed and did not exchange gunfire.

Investigators are looking into nearby surveillance video and have not released a description of the suspect(s).

