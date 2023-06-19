The security guard died trying to stop a suspect from robbing the business, deputies say. It's believed a second suspect was waiting in a getaway car.

Security guard shot to death in attempted robbery at game room in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard was shot and killed outside of a game room in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

The deadly shooting happened just after midnight in the 5000 block of FM 1960 near Wunderlich.

Deputies said a man walked inside the business and tried to rob it. The security guard confronted him, and it escalated into a struggle before being shot multiple times.

The suspect got away in a dark-colored car. Deputies believe a second person was waiting in the car.

Several people ran away from the scene, but authorities were speaking with witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.