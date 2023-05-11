Seabrook police and EMS responded to a crash on Highway 146 at Repsdorph that involved a Clear Creek ISD bus.

4 students hospitalized after Clear Creek ISD bus crashes with pickup on Hwy 146, district says

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye captured several people on medical stretchers during the aftermath of a reported crash involving a Clear Creek ISD school bus full of students and a pickup truck.

Seabrook police confirmed the wreck Thursday afternoon at the intersection of State Highway 146 and Repsdorph Road/East Meyer.

Preliminarily information states a 2015 maroon Chevy pickup truck was southbound on SH-146 when it failed to stop at the traffic signal and hit the bus that was traveling eastbound on Repsdorph.

The driver and three passengers in the pickup were rushed to the hospital.

The school district later added that 56 students from Bay Elementary were on board, and four of them needed to be transported to the hospital.

There were no major injuries among those onboard the school bus, but EMS workers were on scene to evaluate and treat any bumps and bruises.

Traffic on southbound SH-146 was shut down, while the northbound side was down to one lane. Repsdorph/E. Meyer was also closed to traffic.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.