Pedestrian hit and killed by METRO bus in downtown Houston identified as city employee

A pedestrian hit and killed by a METRO bus Friday morning near Rusk and Smith has been identified as a City of Houston employee.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a METRO bus in downtown Houston Friday morning has been identified as a city employee.

Investigators said the incident happened near Rusk and Smith just before 7:40 a.m.

Lt. Tim McClelland with the METRO Police Department said the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the intersection and had the right of way.

That's when McClelland said the light turned green, and the bus turned onto Rusk, fatally hitting the victim.

METRO said the bus was operated by First Transit. Police said the contract driver was cooperating with investigators.

There were reportedly two passengers on the bus, but no other injuries were reported.

Officials identified the victim as Damilola Matuluko, who had worked for the city's HR Operations Employee Relations team since 2023.

"Although Damilola had only been with the HR Department for a short time, she had become a beloved and impactful team member. She will be sincerely missed by her colleagues in the City of Houston," COH HR Director Jane Cheeks said in a statement.

McClelland said the district attorney's office is investigating to see if any charges will be filed.

ABC13 also asked McClelland if Friday's rainy weather had any impact on the crash, but he said it's still under investigation.

