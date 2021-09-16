kidney transplant

Scarface receives kidney donation from son after suffering organ failure due to COVID-19

Scarface announced he tested positive for COVID back in March of 2020. Now, he got a much-needed transplant thanks to his son.
Houston rap legend Scarface pleads for kidney donor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly a year and a half suffering the effects of COVID-19, Houston-native rapper Scarface got a new kidney thanks to a transplant from his son.

The legendary rapper, whose real name is Brad Jordan, shared back in April 2020 that he suffered kidney failure while battling COVID-19.

He sent a call out on social media for possible donor volunteers a few months later in October.



Now, almost a year after the tweet, he has a new kidney.

According to an Instagram post from Rap-A-Lot Records' J. Prince, whom Scarface's group the Geto Boys was signed to, Scarface's son Christopher Jordan donated one of his own kidneys to his father.

@jprincerespect on Instagram



"I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions," Prince said. "We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery."

Christopher also shared a message about the successful surgery.

"What a journey it's been," Christopher wrote on Instagram. "Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!!"

@_iamchrisjordan on Instagram



He shared a photo of himself and his father after their surgeries, holding hands while wearing their hospital gowns.

He also updated his bio on Instagram to include the hashtag #LivingDonor.

