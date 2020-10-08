Houston rap legend Scarface pleads for kidney donor after COVID-19 battle

I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Legendary Houston rapper Scarface is in need of a Kidney.Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, shared the news to his Twitter followers when asking if anyone wanted to be his donor."I need a kidney y'all any volunteers? B+ blood type," the 49-year-old rapper tweeted Wednesday.Jordan, who co-founded the legendary hip-hop crew Geto Boys with rappers Willie D and Bushwick Bill, confirmed in April that he had suffered kidney failure while battling COVID-19.Thousands of heart clicks and hundreds of well wishes followed his Twitter plea.Jordan recently ran for Houston City Council but lost in a runoff.