Bond cut from $4M to $2M for Chambers County woman accused of killing her 5th husband

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Chambers County woman accused in the death of her fifth husband had her bond cut in half during a court hearing on Friday.

According to the county's clerk's website, Sarah Hartsfield's bond for the alleged murder of her late husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield, had been set at $4 million in May and is now $2 million.

When first charged with the murder, her bond was set at $5 million.

Joseph, who officials say had diabetes, died back in January in a Baytown hospital following a medical emergency that left him in a coma for a week. The medical examiner ruled he died from insulin complications, adding that his manner of death was undetermined.

Officials said Joseph's insulin levels were extremely high four to six hours before Sarah called 911. They said that his glucose monitor had sounded an alarm for quite some time before action was taken.

This saga all began after it was learned Sarah was married four other times and has allegedly left a pattern of spousal abuse and threats against her former partners.

ABC13 has covered Sarah's case extensively. We interviewed Sarah's first husband, Titus Knoernschild, who only talked to Eyewitness News about his experience with Sarah after they married as high school sweethearts.

Knoernschild said that Sarah threatened him after they divorced, essentially giving him reason to look over his shoulder for 27 years.

In 2018, Sarah was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota after her previous husband, David Bragg, was shot and killed. Ultimately, she was not charged in that case as it was ruled as self-defense.

That case has since reopened after the Chambers County incident.

Sarah's lawyer, Keaton Kirkwood, has argued she is not a threat or danger to the community.

"That's the Sarah I know," Kirkwood said after a hearing five months ago. "I know she's respectful. She is helpful towards me with the investigation in this case."

During that hearing, Kirkwood called a Chambers County Jail administrator to the stand. He testified that she has not been a threat to anyone else inside the jail or outside visitors, including the media. He, however, spoke about an incident where Sarah cut her wrist and was placed on suicide watch.

Sarah also took the stand twice in her defense and was questioned by her attorney and the district attorney. She told ABC13 after the hearing she believes the district attorney was trying to provoke her to behave like someone she's not.

The district attorney reportedly brought up issues from Sarah's past, including a protective order filed by her ex-husband and father of her children.

Sarah's next court date has not yet been set.

