1st ex-husband sorry that Chambers Co. man 'had to die' to arrest woman who's married 5 times

Sarah Hartsfield is jailed on $5 million bond as she's accused of killing her fifth husband, Joseph Hartsfield.

Sarah Hartsfield, who is accused of causing her husband's death, has been married five times, documents show. One of those husbands speak to ABC13.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As Sarah Hartsfield remains behind bars on a $5 million bond, prosecutors are revealing a mysterious past and an alarming pattern of the Chambers County woman, who's accused of causing her husband's death.

Documents reveal Joseph Hartsfield, who was the husband who passed away last month, was from Sarah's fifth marriage. That's not to mention several more fiancés, one of whom died in a shooting that investigators believed to be in self-defense.

One of Sarah Hartsfield's surviving exes is emerging and speaking only to ABC13 in wake of his former lover's arrest.

When Sarah's mug shot flashed across his computer screen this week, Titus Knoernschild felt shocked and relieved.

"I am glad she has finally been caught for who she is," Knoernschild told Eyewitness News through a Zoom call from his north Texas home. "I'm just sorry another person had to die to get her caught."

