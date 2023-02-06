Chambers County woman given $5M bond after she's charged in husband's murder

BEACH CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of killing her husband is being held on a $5 million bond in Chambers County.

The sheriff's office said it believes that Joseph Hartsfield of Beach City died of foul play.

On Jan. 7 at about 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call from Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital in reference to an emergency room patient's suspicious illness.

That patient was Joseph, who had been taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Authorities arrived at the hospital and began investigating due to what they described as inconsistencies in the information provided by the hospital staff.

Further investigation by Criminal Investigations Detective Skyler Rocz also uncovered "additional inconsistencies as well as other determining factors made the illness appear more suspicious in nature," the sheriff's office said.

Joseph died in the hospital's ICU.

Nearly a month after Joseph's death, his wife, Sarah Jean Hartsfield, has been charged with his murder.

Sarah Jean, 48, was arrested and given a $5 million bond.

Questions still remain including how exactly Joseph died.

The medical examiner's office has not given an official cause of death.

