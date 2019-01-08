Santa Fe HS massacre suspect wants trial moved

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3507174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The defense team for Dimitrios Pagourtzis has filed a change of venue request on behalf of their client, who is charged with the May 2018 school shooting at Santa Fe High School.Ten people were killed in the shooting, including eight students and two substitute teachers.The case is currently assigned to Judge John Ellisor in the 122nd District Court in Galveston County.Defense attorney Nick Poehl declined to comment on the request, only saying to Eyewitness News, "The request speaks for itself."Judge Ellisor will make the ruling on whether or not to grant the request.When reached by phone today the Galveston County District Attorney's Office did not have a response to the motion.A court date is also set for this case.On January 28th, defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis will walk into a courtroom for the first time since the school shooting.Poehl tells Eyewitness News the case is expected to go to trial sometime towards the end of 2019.