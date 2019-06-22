Dimitrios Pagourtzis: Santa Fe Shooting Trial Timeline

SANTA FE, Texas -- A 17-year-old carrying a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at a Houston-area high school May 18, 2018, killing 10 people, authorities said. Thirteen people were confirmed to be injured during the shooting.

The shooting was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.

The suspect was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

May 25, 2018 - The parents of shooting victim, Chris Stone, filed a lawsuit against Pagourtzis' parents.

June 25, 2018 - Pagourtzis' parents are sued by the parents of shooting victim, Aaron McLeod.

Nov. 29, 2018 - The parents of Santa Fe shooting victim, Sabika Sheikh, also filed a lawsuit against the parents of Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Jan. 8, 2019 - Pagourtzis' defense team filed a change of venue request for his trial.

Jan. 28, 2019 - Survivors and victims' families attended an emotional hearing as Pagourtzis appeared in court.

Survivors and families of the victims were in court for the hearing, and one woman was so emotional, she ran out of the courtroom.



Feb. 27, 2019 - The Galveston County District Judge overseeing the trial granted the change of venue.

March 21, 2019 - Federal prosecutors declined to file charges against Dimitrios.

April 8, 2019 - Pagourtzis was taken into custody by federal agents.

June 5, 2019 - A judge approved an order for prosecutors to examine Pagourtzis to determine insanity at time of offense.

June 21, 2019 - Pagourtzis' trial was officially moved to Fort Bend County and will be held in Jan. 2020.

