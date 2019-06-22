Dimitrios Pagourtzis: Santa Fe Shooting Trial Timeline

The shooting was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.
The suspect was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis.
May 25, 2018 - The parents of shooting victim, Chris Stone, filed a lawsuit against Pagourtzis' parents.
June 25, 2018 - Pagourtzis' parents are sued by the parents of shooting victim, Aaron McLeod.
Nov. 29, 2018 - The parents of Santa Fe shooting victim, Sabika Sheikh, also filed a lawsuit against the parents of Dimitrios Pagourtzis.
Jan. 8, 2019 - Pagourtzis' defense team filed a change of venue request for his trial.
Jan. 28, 2019 - Survivors and victims' families attended an emotional hearing as Pagourtzis appeared in court.
Feb. 27, 2019 - The Galveston County District Judge overseeing the trial granted the change of venue.
March 21, 2019 - Federal prosecutors declined to file charges against Dimitrios.
April 8, 2019 - Pagourtzis was taken into custody by federal agents.
June 5, 2019 - A judge approved an order for prosecutors to examine Pagourtzis to determine insanity at time of offense.
June 21, 2019 - Pagourtzis' trial was officially moved to Fort Bend County and will be held in Jan. 2020.
