Dimitrios Pagourtzis: Santa Fe High School shooting trial to be moved to Fort Bend Co.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- The trial for accused Santa Fe High School shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis is set to begin in Fort Bend County in January 2020, according to a source close to ABC13 Eyewitness News.
During a court setting Friday in Galveston, Judge John Ellisor is expected to announce the trial, location and date. The news comes months after a judge in Galveston County agreed to move the trial to another county. Jury selection is set for Jan. 23, 2020.
Pagourtzis is facing state charges for murdering 10 and injuring 13 people after prosecutors say he opened fire inside the high school on May 18, 2018.
If convicted, Pagourtzis, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, will not face the death penalty.
Defense attorney Nick Poehl previously told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the change of venue would not be a county contiguous to Galveston county.
"The rational is that, if you have to move it, you need to get it at least a county away," Poehl said.
