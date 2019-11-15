Santa Fe High School shooting

Santa Fe HS shooting suspect declared incompetent to stand trial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The teenager accused of the Santa Fe High School massacre has been declared incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been ordered "committed to and confined" to a Texas Department of State Health Services facility, the ruling states. The treatment may not exceed 120 days.

The order states Pagourtzis is unfit for trial as of Oct. 18. The trial, which was moved to Fort Bend County, was set to begin in February 2020.

Earlier this month, the suspect's lawyers indicated that he was likely to be declared incompetent for trial.

Pagourtzis' mental state has been the focus of several discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys since the shooting that killed 10 and injured 13 others.

In August, attorneys for Pagourtzis said his mental state had deteriorated to the point that he doesn't understand the case before him.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE MORE:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa fetrialschool shootingcourt caseshootingsanta fe high school shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect could be unfit to stand trial
Judge issues new evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
Santa Fe student creates safe space to honor classmate killed
Santa Fe suspect's mental state has 'degraded': attorneys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kanye West's first stop in Houston this weekend: Jail
Rodney Reed execution blocked indefinitely by Court of Criminal Appeals
2 drivers killed on South Loop while checking on minor wreck
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Don't torch your turkey! Avoid a frying disaster this season
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
Deals and discounts on Disney+
Show More
Uber driver refuses to pick up woman on wheelchair
Pompeo jokes about 'quid pro quo', dodges impeachment questions
Love Houston history? Step inside this Montrose mansion
Fugitive, innocent bystander found dead in apartment near Spring
3 shopping events you need to know about this weekend
More TOP STORIES News