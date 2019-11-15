Santa Fe HS shooting suspect declared incompetent to stand trial

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been ordered "committed to and confined" to a Texas Department of State Health Services facility, the ruling states. The treatment may not exceed 120 days.
The order states Pagourtzis is unfit for trial as of Oct. 18. The trial, which was moved to Fort Bend County, was set to begin in February 2020.
Earlier this month, the suspect's lawyers indicated that he was likely to be declared incompetent for trial.
Pagourtzis' mental state has been the focus of several discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys since the shooting that killed 10 and injured 13 others.
In August, attorneys for Pagourtzis said his mental state had deteriorated to the point that he doesn't understand the case before him.
The video above is from a previous story.
