A judge appointed Dr. Joseph Penn, the director of mental health services for UTMB, to do an independent mental evaluation on Dimitrios Pagourtzis. That report should be done in 30 days.

Attorneys for Santa Fe HS shooting suspect want to remove judge from his case

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Attorneys for Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the student accused of killing 10 people in a 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, want to have the judge removed from the case, according to a report from our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

The video above is from a previous report.

Just weeks ago, it was reported that Pagourtzis was re-committed to a mental health facility for up to an additional year. Last week, Judge Jeth Jones ordered a new mental health evaluation for the 22-year-old.

The new motion filed by Pagourtzis' legal team accuses Judge Jones of trying to hire someone who will rule Pagourtzis competent to stand trial.

In a previous report, defense attorney Nick Poehl said he had a problem with the judge ignoring parts of the law and his lack of knowledge of the defendant's mental health background. He said there are more than 800 pages of records from the state hospital.

Eight students and two teachers were killed, and 13 others were wounded when Pagourtzis reportedly opened fire on May 18, 2018.

