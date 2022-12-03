San Antonio Amber Alert: 6 children ranging from 1 to 11 years old reported missing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are on the hunt for a man and woman who they believe are connected to the abduction of six children.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning after children ranging from 1 to 11 years old were reported missing from San Antonio.

Investigators said the children were last seen in the 900 block of Andean Emeral Road in San Antonio at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Missing children's description:

Elaina Davidson, white, female, 11 years old, brown hair, green eyes, 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds

Raylan Davidson, white, male, 9 years old, brown hair, hazel eyes, 4 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds

Savanna Davidsion, white, female, 7 years old, blonde hair, blue eyes, 4 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds

Maddilyn Davidson, white, female, 4 years old, blonde hair, blue eyes, 2 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds

Avangeline Davidson, white, female, 2 years old, blonde hair, blue eyes, 2 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds

Declan Davidson, white, male, 1-year-old, blonde hair, blue eyes, 2 feet and 4 inches tall, weighs 17 pounds

Authorities are looking for two suspects, 31-year-old Jacklyn Davidson and 30-year-old Jaime Davidson in connection to the children's abduction.

Police describe Jacklyn Davidson as a white woman, with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and weighing 115 pounds.

Jaime Davidson is described as a white man, with brown hair and blue eyes, 6 feet and two inches tall, and weighing 225 pounds.

Police believe they're driving a black 2019 Nissan N-V van bearing a Texas license with the plate number 9SY.

Texas law enforcement believe the children are in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000.