Houston's oldest brewery makes generous donation to local at-risk kids

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's oldest craft brewery has made a substantial donation to a local non-profit. Saint Arnold Brewing Company gave $40,000 to the Center for Urban Transformation's Juvenile Justice Diversion program.

CUT will use those funds to further its goal of "[breaking] the school-to-prison pipeline and [cultivating] a culture of compassion," according to a release. Funds will be allocated for case management, workshops on conflict resolution, and other initiatives.

"The CUT program serves youth who are deemed at-risk or are arrested on a Fifth Ward school campus," Reverend Harvey Clemons, CUT board chair and founder, said in a statement. "Instead of going through the juvenile justice system and potentially receiving a criminal record that adds barriers to accessing future opportunities, youth are diverted to CUT for case management, mentorship, and restorative justice services based in the community."

