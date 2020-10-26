feel good

Christmas comes early for 14-year-old Houston boy fighting rare cancer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ryan Roberson, Jr. is just 14 years old and battling a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

Ryan's family isn't sure if he'll make it through the end of the year, but they say that doesn't stop him from having a positive attitude.

"He is a very happy kid," said his mom, Robin Wilson. "He wants everybody to be happy."



Ryan's favorite holiday is Christmas, so family members organized a Christmas event to make sure he would get to enjoy his favorite celebration in 2020.

Ryan's aunt, Autumn Young, created a Facebook event asking members of the community to participate in a holiday-themed car parade, which took place on Sunday at American Legion Post 490 on Old Galveston Road.

Young expected a big turnout, but was blown away when she found out more than a thousand cars rode in the parade.

"It's really blown up," said Young.

There were fire trucks, Teslas, Jeeps, Corvettes, and more.

Many participants were wearing Christmas outfits, and multiple Santas took part in Ryan's parade.

"It was awesome," said Ryan. "I didn't expect nearly as many cars today."

The parade made a big impact on the boy, as well as the community.

Many of the participants in the parade had never met Ryan, but they were moved to participate when they saw the event on Facebook.

"I hope this makes a lot of happiness for him, and makes it a Christmas for him to know how much people love him," said participant Karen Rudisill.

