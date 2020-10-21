Society

Neighbors surprise 3-year-old cancer fighter with car parade to lift his spirits

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- When times get tough, residents in one Humble neighborhood unite as one.

This time, it was to honor 3-year-old Ezra, whose young life took a big turn last month.

"He was laying down on this couch and we noticed some bleeding out of his right ear," explained his mother, Vanessa Madrid, during an interview with Eyewitness News. "We went to the urgent care ... immediately, within the hour of noticing, they told me it was a possible ruptured ear drum."

Ezra was ultimately diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

"We felt alone," said his mom. "We were surrounded by a lot of family, but whenever you get news like that, as a parent, you can't help but fall deep into a very dark place."

Madrid's neighbors decided to plan a car parade to lift the family's spirits.

"Everybody was supportive," said a neighbor. "We were so elated."

The parade included fire trucks, police units and even motorcycles.

"All those fun things that Ezra plays with, toy size, were right there," said Madrid. "Ezra's eyes were, 'Wow!'"

The family was left in shock and said they're grateful to be surrounded by neighbors who are willing to go the extra mile for a family in need.

"I can't believe how many people out there care, genuinely care, about my son and what he's going through and about us," said Madrid. "I want to thank them. I want to thank our community ... We truly appreciate what they do to our son."
