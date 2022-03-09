Arts & Entertainment

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler detained in Atlanta after being mistaken for bank robber

FILE - Ryan Coogler attends the 10th Annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP)

ATLANTA -- "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber in Atlanta and detained, according to police records.

The incident happened Jan. 7 at a Bank of America in Atlanta, where Coogler is filming the "Black Panther" sequel.

Coogler was attempting to withdraw $12,000 in cash and wrote a note on the back of his withdrawal slip asking the teller to "be discreet" when handing him the cash, according to the Atlanta Police Department report.

The teller, who also told police she received an alert notification from Coogler's account, notified her manager that she thought the bank was being robbed. Police were called.

Officers brought Coogler outside and handcuffed him while they investigated. Police later determined that the incident was a mistake by Bank of America and Coogler was released.

Bank of America issued a statement confirming the incident:

"We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler."

Through a spokesperson, Coogler issued a brief statement: "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

Coogler, an Oakland native, is directing "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," slated for release in November.

Marvel Studios is owned by the Walt Disney Co., the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoaklandu.s. & worldblack panther
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect dies 1 week after being shot by 3 HPD officers, police say
Sleeping 14-year-old injured when someone fired into her home
UH professor says $5 gasoline could be here soon
Travis Scott launches 'Project HEAL' in wake of Astroworld tragedy
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but another strong cold front on the way
HPD awarded $1.3M to investigate unsolved murders of Black men
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Show More
Retired astronaut using social media to cut through Putin's propaganda
League City residents one step closer to consuming alcohol in parks
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
'Turning Red' may be Disney/Pixar's edgiest film yet
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
More TOP STORIES News