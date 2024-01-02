FM 2218 closed after construction crew hits gas line, Fort Bend County officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Fort Bend County are warning residents of a gas line rupture causing traffic delays in the Rosenberg area on Tuesday.

Rosenberg police said a construction crew hit the gas line along FM 2218, which remains closed between Bryan and Koeblen roads.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office said hazmat crews were working with the Rosenberg Fire Department to clear the incident.

Officials added that the roadway would most likely be closed for an extended period, though they did not specify how long.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map